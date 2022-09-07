REC, a creative hub and coworking space, is coming to Miami

A coworking facility and resource hub for creatives is coming to Miami, thanks in part to a $2 million investment from Diddy's Sean Combs Capital.

Driving the news: Philadelphia-based startup REC will open a 12,000-square-foot space in Little River next year, offering members access to audio recording and visual production studios, dance studios, an event venue, and equipment needed to create high-quality media.

Details: Miami will be home to the second outpost of the concept, which started in Philly in 2015 and has grown to 1,000 active members.

Membership packages there start at $599 per year.

An on-site creative agency liaises with national brands and helps members get hired for paid gigs.

The new REC Miami facility will help anchor Little River Miami, a 25-acre neighborhood project that's already home to trendy spaces such as the Center for Subtropical Affairs and Imperial Moto Café.

Little River Miami is owned and developed by Nashville-based Adventurous Journeys (AJ) Capital Partners and Miami-based MVW Partners.

What Diddy's saying: "Our goal is to make sure that independent creators have the information, tools and resources needed to win and level the playing field," Sean Combs said in a statement.

Learn more during an online town hall on Oct. 13.