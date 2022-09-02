Sep 2, 2022 - Food and Drink

At Miami's new Bayshore Club, the bar is the star

Deirdra Funcheon
Diners gather at tables around a large bar, with palm trees in the background on a sunny afternoon.
Bayshore Club in Coconut Grove. Photo: Deirdra Funcheon/Axios

I recently stopped by the fancy new Bayshore Club, which opened this summer on the Coconut Grove waterfront.

  • The former Scotty's Landing space where I used to order a burger in flip flops now calls for chic outfits and making reservations in advance.

The intrigue: As with so much of Miami, the draw here is the real estate.

  • The location offers bay views, a sea breeze, a roomy patio bar, Instagrammable backgrounds, and trendy modern architecture.

Yes, but: The drawback is the appetizers. A plate of rubbery, room-temperature calamari rings ($15) left my dining companion declaring them "the worst I've ever had."

  • The ceviche ($18) wasn't the most appealing either. Instead of being marinated in simple, clear citrus juices, Bayshore Club's version arrived in a creamy, day-glo yellow sauce.

Main courses were an improvement. The Lime and Pepper Rare Crusted Tuna ($33) was fresh, but its pairing with a plain lump of coconut white rice failed to wow.

  • The Low Country Shrimp and Grits ($29) was far more interesting, with toothsome crustaceans and a touch of sweetness from brown sugar bacon, English peas and heirloom tomatoes.

Thankfully, disappointment can be washed away with a well-crafted cocktail.

  • Named with a nod to the area's history as a Pan Am airline base, both the Come Fly With Me (Aperol, prosecco, passion fruit puree and lime for $19) and Tropical Paper Plane (Maker's Mark bourbon, Amaro Nonino, Aperol, passion fruit puree and lemon for $18) proved perfect, not-too-strong refreshments for a balmy evening.
  • Plus: The wine menu is extensive.

Visit: 3391 Pan American Dr. Open for dinner 4-11pm Sunday-Wednesday and until 12am Thursday-Saturday.

  • Lunch runs 11:30am-4pm Monday-Friday, and brunch is offered 10am-4pm on the weekend.
avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Miami.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Miami stories

No stories could be found

Miamipostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Miami.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more