At Miami's new Bayshore Club, the bar is the star

I recently stopped by the fancy new Bayshore Club, which opened this summer on the Coconut Grove waterfront.

The former Scotty's Landing space where I used to order a burger in flip flops now calls for chic outfits and making reservations in advance.

The intrigue: As with so much of Miami, the draw here is the real estate.

The location offers bay views, a sea breeze, a roomy patio bar, Instagrammable backgrounds, and trendy modern architecture.

Yes, but: The drawback is the appetizers. A plate of rubbery, room-temperature calamari rings ($15) left my dining companion declaring them "the worst I've ever had."

The ceviche ($18) wasn't the most appealing either. Instead of being marinated in simple, clear citrus juices, Bayshore Club's version arrived in a creamy, day-glo yellow sauce.

Main courses were an improvement. The Lime and Pepper Rare Crusted Tuna ($33) was fresh, but its pairing with a plain lump of coconut white rice failed to wow.

The Low Country Shrimp and Grits ($29) was far more interesting, with toothsome crustaceans and a touch of sweetness from brown sugar bacon, English peas and heirloom tomatoes.

Thankfully, disappointment can be washed away with a well-crafted cocktail.

Named with a nod to the area's history as a Pan Am airline base, both the Come Fly With Me (Aperol, prosecco, passion fruit puree and lime for $19) and Tropical Paper Plane (Maker's Mark bourbon, Amaro Nonino, Aperol, passion fruit puree and lemon for $18) proved perfect, not-too-strong refreshments for a balmy evening.

Plus: The wine menu is extensive.

Visit: 3391 Pan American Dr. Open for dinner 4-11pm Sunday-Wednesday and until 12am Thursday-Saturday.