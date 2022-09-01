1 hour ago - Real Estate
OK Cupid finds Miamians are seeking true love and shared rent
From the outside, Miami might seem like a city of sex-crazed partiers looking for superficial connections. But most of us are softies searching for true romance … and someone to split rent and utilities.
- That's what OK Cupid found when the online dating site combined some of its survey findings with data from Realtor.com.
By the numbers: OK Cupid surveyed 2 million daters asking whether they were more interested in love or sex, and found that the majority of respondents in Miami chose love. Totally off-brand, right?!
- But in fact, 73% of daters answered that way, the highest percentage of cities listed.
- 72% of daters in Boston picked love over sex, as did 72% in Chicago and 69% in San Diego.
Now, once they found love, how long would people wait to move in with a partner? OK Cupid asked and found:
- 17% said less than 6 months
- 37% said 6 months to 1 year
- 34% said 1–2 years
- 12% said 2+ years.
The intrigue: 87% of respondents said they'd want to split the rent.
- Rents went up 26.2% in Miami from July 2021 to July 2022, the highest of 50 metro areas. With a one-bedroom costing $2,500, splitting that 50/50 with your lover would save about $1,250 each month.
OK Cupid also reported that:
- Singles who are saving to buy a home got 13% more "likes" on the dating platform and 24% more matches than people who aren't saving.
- Millennials and Gen Zers say that owning a home is a bigger turn-on than being attractive.
