56 mins ago - COVID
CDC estimates show most Florida kids had COVID
An estimated 86.2% of children in Florida have already had COVID-19, according to new data from the CDC.
- That's higher than the nationwide estimate of 79.7%.
Driving the news: The CDC recently released the results of its latest pediatric antibody seroprevalence survey, taken from blood samples in May and June.
- Seroprevalence is the percentage of people with antibodies against a virus in their blood.
- The survey estimates how many kids aged 6 months to 17 years had evidence of at least one infection with SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.
Zoom in: Miami-Dade's school district reports 182 COVID cases among students and employees since school began.
- Students who are sick with flu-like symptoms are advised to remain home and quarantine for five days.
