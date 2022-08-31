CDC estimates show most Florida kids had COVID

Data: CDC; Map: Simran Parwani/Axios

An estimated 86.2% of children in Florida have already had COVID-19, according to new data from the CDC.

That's higher than the nationwide estimate of 79.7%.

Driving the news: The CDC recently released the results of its latest pediatric antibody seroprevalence survey, taken from blood samples in May and June.

Seroprevalence is the percentage of people with antibodies against a virus in their blood.

The survey estimates how many kids aged 6 months to 17 years had evidence of at least one infection with SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.

Zoom in: Miami-Dade's school district reports 182 COVID cases among students and employees since school began.