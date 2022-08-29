Charlie Crist taps Miami teacher union president as running mate

U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist has chosen Karla Hernández-Mats, president of the United Teachers of Dade (UTD) union, as his running mate in his gubernatorial bid.

What they're saying: Crist called Hernández-Mats "caring, loving, empathic, compassionate," in his announcement Saturday at Hialeah Middle School, where Hernández-Mats taught for 10 years.

"That's what we don't have in the governor's office right now, and that's what you deserve to have in the governor's office," he said.

Hernández-Mats has blamed Republicans for many of the problems plaguing teachers.

She told CBS Miami in mid-August, "Teachers didn't go into this profession to be politicized. We're truth-tellers. We don't believe in banning books …We see all these different culture wars from Governor DeSantis and really extreme legislators in Tallahassee that are impacting our school system."

Between the lines: Crist's choice sets up a stark difference between himself and Gov. Ron DeSantis on education matters.

DeSantis' education agenda calls for ensuring "parental rights in education" and keeping "woke gender ideology out of schools."

By contrast, Crist — who was elected education commissioner of Florida in 2000 before he served as governor — has outlined education proposals including stopping the "unwarranted politicization of our classrooms and attacks on educators."

