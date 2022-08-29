Charlie Crist taps Miami teacher union president as running mate
U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist has chosen Karla Hernández-Mats, president of the United Teachers of Dade (UTD) union, as his running mate in his gubernatorial bid.
What they're saying: Crist called Hernández-Mats "caring, loving, empathic, compassionate," in his announcement Saturday at Hialeah Middle School, where Hernández-Mats taught for 10 years.
- "That's what we don't have in the governor's office right now, and that's what you deserve to have in the governor's office," he said.
Hernández-Mats has blamed Republicans for many of the problems plaguing teachers.
- She told CBS Miami in mid-August, "Teachers didn't go into this profession to be politicized. We're truth-tellers. We don't believe in banning books …We see all these different culture wars from Governor DeSantis and really extreme legislators in Tallahassee that are impacting our school system."
Between the lines: Crist's choice sets up a stark difference between himself and Gov. Ron DeSantis on education matters.
- DeSantis' education agenda calls for ensuring "parental rights in education" and keeping "woke gender ideology out of schools."
- By contrast, Crist — who was elected education commissioner of Florida in 2000 before he served as governor — has outlined education proposals including stopping the "unwarranted politicization of our classrooms and attacks on educators."
