Clevelander South Beach gets a refresh with new sports bar

A new sports bar is opening at the Clevelander, the Ocean Drive hotel known for its beachside location, raucous pool parties and prominent role on sports broadcasts all over the world.

Driving the news: Jesta Hotels & Resorts, a Montreal-based investment firm that bought the Clevelander in 2018, invited restaurateur Matthew "Kush" Kuscher to take over its food program, which he did in July.

What to expect: Kuscher — the proprietor of LoKal in Coconut Grove and other trendy spots — plans to transform the restaurant space behind the famous pool in hopes of attracting locals who haven't partied there in years.

Kush told Miami New Times that he's ridding the menu of frozen ingredients and switching to fresh foods.

Wash down his delicious bites with something cold, strong and slushy when the bar opens around Sept. 1 — just in time for football season.