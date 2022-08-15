Miami-Dade to start school year with more than 200 teacher vacancies

Miami-Dade students head back to school Wednesday as the school district scrambles to fill a shortage of 224 teachers, district spokesperson Elmo Lugo tells Axios.

Driving the news: The Florida Education Association teachers union is reporting more than 8,000 teacher vacancies statewide as this school year starts, up from just under 5,000 this time last year.

In Miami-Dade, the greatest need is in special education and math, Lugo says.

The big picture: School districts across the U.S. are turning to extraordinary measures in a desperate effort to get more teachers into classrooms this year, our Axios Local colleagues report.

In Florida, the state Department of Education announced it would issue a temporary teaching certificate to military veterans "who have not yet earned their bachelor's degree" after a new law took effect last month.

Of note: Miami-Dade tells Axios the district hasn’t yet seen applicants from the program to recruit veterans as teachers, which has been promoted by Gov. Ron DeSantis.

The district is holding hiring events to try to fill the vacancies, CBS reports.

What they're saying: Karla Hernández-Mats, president of the United Teachers of Dade union, blames Republicans for issues driving teachers away, such as gun proliferation, book banning, painting teachers as "groomers" and the raiding of a state fund for affordable housing.

"We have extremist legislators in Tallahassee and Gov. DeSantis, who's just doing all these things that are really impacting in a negative way our public schools," she tells Axios.

Military experience and teaching skills are not interchangeable, she said: “Here are the hardworking individuals who care so much about children, have gotten their bachelor's and master's and specialist degrees – and now you're saying that all the hard work and education that they put in doesn't matter.”

Yes, but: The union has endorsed two Republicans and two Democrats for the nonpartisan school board primary races now underway, she said.