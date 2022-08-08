Your 1-minute guide to Florida's primary election

The primary election is just two weeks away, when Florida voters will decide which Democrats will face off against Ron DeSantis for governor and Marco Rubio for U.S. senator in November.

Also on the ballot: Candidates for the U.S. House of Representatives, the state Legislature and more.

Zoom in: Miami-Dade voters will face questions about judges, county commissioners and school board races in both the primary and general elections.

Towns and cities have additional ballot questions. Voters in Miami, for example, will decide whether to lease city land for a vast development along the Miami River. Miami Beach voters have six referendums to consider.

The backdrop: Following the 2020 census, borders of voting districts were redrawn to account for population changes.

According to a Five Thirty Eight analysis, new maps introduced by Gov. DeSantis will give Republicans "six more seats in Congress this year than they would get under a perfectly fair map."

Critics are challenging the maps, but the Florida Supreme Court won't hear the case until after elections.

For reference: Ballotpedia shows the old and new maps for comparison and also offers bios of many candidates, down to local judges' races.

Get started: Find your sample ballot on the Miami-Dade County website.

Key dates

Primary election:

Deadline to request a mail-in ballot: August 13

Early voting: Aug. 13-20

Election day: Aug. 23, 7am-7pm

General election:

Deadline to request a mail-in ballot: Oct. 29

Early voting: Oct. 29-Nov. 5

Election Day: Nov. 8, 7am-7pm

Of note: The voter registration deadline for the primary has passed. But you can still register for the general through Oct. 11 on the Florida Department of State website.