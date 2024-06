Share on email (opens in new window)

This weekend in Denver: See a variety of performing arts on the cheap, groove to jazz music in Five Points or see Nikki Glaser's stand-up.

Experience a live performance this weekend.

Why it matters: This event supports independent performing artists by organizing live shows at an affordable price.

The acts include theater, dance, circus, comedy and cabaret.

By the numbers: There are over 150 performances, including 60 original productions across 20 venues in RiNo, Five Points and Aurora.

The new FringeArt show will showcase work at Ironton Distillery in RiNo through June 21.

KidsFringe features two shows for children, various forms of puppetry and a free puppet meet-and-greet Saturday and Sunday.

Cost: $15 per show, $75 festival pass (unlimited shows)

When: Thursday–Sunday

The city's largest house and techno music festival is back in Civic Center Park and headlined by Purple Disco Machine, John Summit, Eric Prydz and Gorgon City. Tickets start at $100

When: 2–10pm Friday and Saturday

This annual festival in Five Points celebrates the history of jazz in Denver and will kick off with a parade led by Otone Brass Band at noon, proceeding from 29th to 25th along Welton Street. Free

When: Noon–11pm Saturday

Head to Call to Arms Brewing Saturday for a party featuring a $30 all-you-can-drink deal from 1–4pm and access to a party pontoon boat.

5. 😂 Nikki Glaser

Coming off a recent stand-up special, the comedian and podcast host will take the stage for two performances at Boulder Theater. Tickets start at $120

When: 7pm and 9:30pm Saturday

Kick off summer with a concert headlined by three-time Grammy winner Common and local rap and R&B artists. Free