Nine of the top money-making companies in the country call Colorado home — including four in Denver — according to the 2024 Fortune 500 list released Tuesday.
Why it matters: Fortune 500 companies can boost the state's reputation and economic health, shape how it operates and fuel its growth.
Here are Colorado's top companies:
133. Arrow Electronics, Centennial, $33.1 billion in revenue (down 24 spots compared to last year)
242. EchoStar, Englewood, $17 billion (newcomer to the list)
304. Ball Corporation, Westminster, $14 billion (down 35 spots)
328. Liberty Media, Englewood, $12.5 billion (up 12 spots)
341. DaVita, Denver, $12.1 billion (up 16 spots)
349. Newmont, Denver, $11.8 billion (down 1 spots)
355. VF, Denver, $11.6 billion (down 6 spots)
370. Qurate Retail, Englewood, $10.9 billion (down 28 spots)
373. Ovintiv, Denver, $10.9 billion (down 44 spots)
The intrigue: EchoStar, which joined the list for the first time in recent years, is now the second-most lucrative company in Colorado after merging with Dish Network at the end of 2023.
The big picture: This year, Colorado has one fewer company on the list, and two-thirds of them dropped in the rankings.
Fun fact: Three local companies that landed on the list also employ some of the top-paid CEOs in the country, according to the Wall Street Journal's analysis of 2023 salaries.
- That includes Ball leader Daniel Fisher ($9.3 million), DaVita's Javier Rodriguez ($6.7 million) and Newmont's Thomas Palmer ($11.8 million).