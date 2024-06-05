Arrow Electronics — based in Centennial, Colorado — once again ranks as the top Colorado company on this year's Fortune 500 list.

Nine of the top money-making companies in the country call Colorado home — including four in Denver — according to the 2024 Fortune 500 list released Tuesday. Why it matters: Fortune 500 companies can boost the state's reputation and economic health, shape how it operates and fuel its growth.

Here are Colorado's top companies:

133. Arrow Electronics, Centennial, $33.1 billion in revenue (down 24 spots compared to last year)

242. EchoStar, Englewood, $17 billion (newcomer to the list)

304. Ball Corporation, Westminster, $14 billion (down 35 spots)

328. Liberty Media, Englewood, $12.5 billion (up 12 spots)

341. DaVita, Denver, $12.1 billion (up 16 spots)

349. Newmont, Denver, $11.8 billion (down 1 spots)

355. VF, Denver, $11.6 billion (down 6 spots)

370. Qurate Retail, Englewood, $10.9 billion (down 28 spots)

373. Ovintiv, Denver, $10.9 billion (down 44 spots)

The intrigue: EchoStar, which joined the list for the first time in recent years, is now the second-most lucrative company in Colorado after merging with Dish Network at the end of 2023.

The big picture: This year, Colorado has one fewer company on the list, and two-thirds of them dropped in the rankings.

Fun fact: Three local companies that landed on the list also employ some of the top-paid CEOs in the country, according to the Wall Street Journal's analysis of 2023 salaries.