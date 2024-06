The need to diversify the faces and voices of the outdoor industry emerged as the key message from the two-day Outside Festival in downtown Denver.

Why it matters: The theme permeated a series of panel discussions and film screenings, as well as events at the festival in Civic Center park, and added a greater meaning to the outdoor fair.

What they're saying: The event is "anchored in that theme of inclusion in the outdoors," Conor Hall, the state's outdoor industry leader, told us.

Case in point: Quannah ChasingHorse, a climate justice activist and fashion model, challenged the audience at an event Saturday to consider the most impacted populations of climate change, such as her rural Alaskan village.