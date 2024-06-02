Colorado 14ers: The 5 easiest summits for first-timers

Speaking of summer, the snow is beginning to melt from the peaks of Colorado's tallest mountains, signaling that summit season is near.
State of play: The crown jewels are Colorado's 58 14,000-foot peaks — 53 of which are considered summits in topographical terms.
If you go: Start with the peaks that are easier than their counterparts, those rated Class 1 or 2 by 14ers.com, an authority on the mountains. Experts list these five as a good launch pad:
Quandary Peak: The main route up the east ridge of this 14,272-foot trail is a doable 6.75-mile round trip with 3,450 feet of elevation gain. And you won't be alone — it's quite popular — so route finding is not an issue.
Mount Bierstadt: As one of the closest 14ers to Denver, this mountain gets plenty of hiker traffic. The 7.25-mile round-trip hike gains 2,850 feet of elevation to the 14,066-foot summit.
Pro tip: On weekends, parking is hard to find in the small lot and along the road, so arrive early — like before 6am.
Mount Sherman: Located outside Leadville, the trailhead is accessible by SUV and takes you about a few miles from the summit. You'll hike 2,100 feet up on a 5.25-mile round-trip trail to the 14,043-foot peak.
Grays and Torreys peaks: This pair outside Silver Plume are often hiked in one day as an 8.25-mile round trip with 3,600 feet of elevation gain.
Pro tip: If you only have time to summit one, the 14,275-foot Grays is the first one and easier peak.
Handies Peak: Outside Lake City, near the beautiful American Basin, you'll find this 14,058-foot peak. It's a 5.75-mile round-trip with 2,500 feet of elevation gain if your SUV can take you all the way to the trailhead.
Reality check: Don't let the distances deceive you. Hiking any mountain at elevation, let alone a 14,000-foot peak, is not easy.
Make sure you're prepared, check the weather and go early to avoid potentially dangerous afternoon storms.