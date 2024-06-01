The outdoors offers a refuge from the digital world. Yes, but: A handful of mobile phone apps are useful when it comes to the weather, route finding and staying safe.

Here are four apps to help power your next adventure.

COTrex: If you're hiking in Colorado, there's no need to pay for an app to show you the trail. This state-produced project allows you to discover new trails by activity, filter by length and other features, or scan a particular region of the state. Free.

OpenSnow: The popular winter weather app is now combined with its summer cousin, formerly OpenSummit, and provides custom forecasts for anywhere your adventures take you.

The wildfire smoke layer is a crucial tool each summer in the West. Starts at $32/year.

OnX: This GPS mapping app is loaded with features designed for off-roaders, backcountry travelers, hunters and hikers. The navigator includes public lands, campgrounds and trails to get you started and the 3D offline maps keep you oriented once on the trail. Starts at $9/year.

Gaia: A mapping app that can record your path, help you create new routes and pull in map layers from a variety of sources, including old trails no longer used. Starts free with subscriptions starting at $4.99/month.