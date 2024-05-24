12 mins ago - News

Mile Highlights: Denver Zoo debuts new habitat

Marshmallow, a 5-year-old albino wallaby, is just one of the attractions at the Denver Zoo's new Down Under habitat. Photo: Courtesy of the Denver Zoo

🦘 The Denver Zoo today is debuting its first immersive habitat, called Down Under, that allows visitors an up-close experience with Australian species, including wallabies and kangaroos, Alayna reports.

  • It's the zoo's largest project since opening its elephant exhibit in 2012.

🎫 Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser has signed on to a lawsuit against concert promoter Live Nation and Ticketmaster alleging the concert company is hurting fans by being anti-competitive. (CPR)

💼 Denver-based Guild laid off about 300 people, or 25% of its workforce, in a "restructuring" move that marks the second major staff reduction in less than a year. (DBJ 🔑)

📉 VF Corp., the Denver-based apparel retailer and owner of North Face, posted a fourth-quarter loss and missed revenue estimates amid a drop in consumer spending. (Reuters)

