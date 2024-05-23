48 mins ago - News

Mile Highlights: Scenic mountain routes closed

💻 Techstars co-founder David Cohen will return as CEO at the end of the month, the company announced yesterday.

  • Its current CEO, Maëlle Gavet, is leaving due to health reasons. (DBJ 🔑)

🚂 The historic Denver Trolley reopens today, providing a 25-minute round-trip ride along the South Platte River. (KDVR)

Independence Pass and Trail Ridge, popular scenic routes in the Rockies, will be closed Memorial Day weekend because of heavy snow. (Colorado Sun)

