Mile Highlights: Scenic mountain routes closed

💻 Techstars co-founder David Cohen will return as CEO at the end of the month, the company announced yesterday.

Its current CEO, Maëlle Gavet, is leaving due to health reasons. ( DBJ

🚂 The historic Denver Trolley reopens today, providing a 25-minute round-trip ride along the South Platte River. (KDVR)

❌ Independence Pass and Trail Ridge, popular scenic routes in the Rockies, will be closed Memorial Day weekend because of heavy snow. (Colorado Sun)