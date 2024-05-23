Mile Highlights: Scenic mountain routes closed
💻 Techstars co-founder David Cohen will return as CEO at the end of the month, the company announced yesterday.
- Its current CEO, Maëlle Gavet, is leaving due to health reasons. (DBJ 🔑)
🚂 The historic Denver Trolley reopens today, providing a 25-minute round-trip ride along the South Platte River. (KDVR)
❌ Independence Pass and Trail Ridge, popular scenic routes in the Rockies, will be closed Memorial Day weekend because of heavy snow. (Colorado Sun)
