University of Denver midfielder Stephen Avery (50) works his way around Villanova midfielder during a game in 2023. Photo: Andy Cross/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images

Help us, Denver Pioneers. You're our only hope. The big picture: The Pios men's lacrosse team will play the top-seeded University of Notre Dame Fighting Irish Saturday in Philadelphia.

Why it matters: A chance to advance to the NCAA Men's Division I national championship game is on the line. The match marks DU's first Final Four appearance in the tournament since 2017.

State of play: After the Denver Nuggets and Colorado Avalanche failed to advance in their respective playoffs last weekend, the Pioneers are the city's last hope for a title this spring.

DU won its first and only title in 2015.

What to watch: The Pioneers are 11-14 all-time against the Fighting Irish, who were former conference foes. It's the third time the schools have met in the tournament — including in the 2015 semifinal.

What's next: The game starts at 10am and will be broadcast by ESPN2.