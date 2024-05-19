Golden is known as a biking hub with its mountain trails, expansive views and challenging roads. One circuit that is too often overlooked is a brewery tour. What to expect: If you want to visit all nine breweries in town, it's a 25-mile journey with 1,850 feet of elevation gain and 20% of the path on single-track trails, according to the folks at Powder7, an outdoor retailer located near Holidaily Brewing.

Yes, but: The tour is easily customizable to shorten as needed. The core five breweries near the city are just 4.4 miles apart and offer a unique sample of local brews.

Coors: The granddaddy of Golden breweries offers a 60-minute tour with three samples of beer for $20. You can also just book a ticket to sample a beer from the source for $10. Grab reservations early because they typically sell out weeks in advance.

Golden City: The first craft brewery in the city opened in 1993 and offers the full range of styles to sip.

Mountain Toad: Now celebrating 11 years, this brewery embraces the bike culture. You'll find a classic beer menu ranging from IPAs to a Belgian Golden.

Cannonball Creek: The best brewery in Golden and one of the best in Colorado, as evident in the number of award-winning beers like the flagship Trump Hands session IPA.

Holidaily: The original location of Colorado's best gluten-free brewery is a warehouse in Golden. The Favorite Blonde and Fat Randy's IPA are go-to pours.

Bonus: New Terrain Brewing sits on the east side of Table Mountain, but it's easily the town's most popular place to grab a beer after a bike ride or hike.