Colorado's best Pilsners: A blind taste test
This time of year, the warm weather begs for a lighter, more sessionable beer best served cold.
My thought bubble: The first style for summer adventures that come to mind are Pilsners. They're lower in alcohol and pair easily with a long hike or a cookout.
What to know: To find the best Colorado versions, we put more than two dozen local Pilsners to a blind taste test with a panel of beer pros. Here are the top five finishers.
- Four Noses Perfect Drift: Making a simple beer is harder, and this one hits all the marks with its clean sip, moderate hops and balanced malt flavor.
- Wibby Home Team Pils: The Longmont brewery specializes in lagers, so it's no surprise this one landed at the top with its crisp profile.
- Bierstadt Slow Pour Pils: The king of local Pilsners and one of Colorado's most loved beers.
- Verboten Pilsner: The Loveland brewery is too often under the radar but this Pilsner ought to be on your radar.
- Casey Pils: This Glenwood Springs sour beermaker has a secret: Head brewer Troy Casey knows how to make some of the best lagers in the state.
