Colorado's mountains are so well-loved that you need a reservation to enter the most popular places.
Here's what you need to know:
Rocky Mountain National Park: Starting May 24, and going through mid-October, you'll need a timed-entry reservation to enter the state's most famous national park between 9am and 2pm. The reservation cost is $2 in addition to the entry fee and expect long lines at the main entrance gates.
Bear Lake requires separate reservations 5am-6pm.
If you go: You can book online up to a month ahead of time, or at 7pm the night before you want to go — that's when the park service releases 40% of the available passes.
Mount Blue Sky: Score a reservation starting May 21 for when the highest paved road in North America to the 14,266-foot summit opens May 31. They are available up to a month in advance.
Caveat: The gate closes the day after Labor Day and won't reopen in 2025 as crews begin a construction project to repair the road.