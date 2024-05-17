Colorado's mountains are so well-loved that you need a reservation to enter the most popular places. Here's what you need to know:

Rocky Mountain National Park: Starting May 24, and going through mid-October, you'll need a timed-entry reservation to enter the state's most famous national park between 9am and 2pm. The reservation cost is $2 in addition to the entry fee and expect long lines at the main entrance gates.

Bear Lake requires separate reservations 5am-6pm.

If you go: You can book online up to a month ahead of time, or at 7pm the night before you want to go — that's when the park service releases 40% of the available passes.

Mount Blue Sky: Score a reservation starting May 21 for when the highest paved road in North America to the 14,266-foot summit opens May 31. They are available up to a month in advance.

Caveat: The gate closes the day after Labor Day and won't reopen in 2025 as crews begin a construction project to repair the road.

Brainard Lake: Limited parking at Brainard Lake means you need a dedicated time to drive into the recreational area within the Indian Peaks Wilderness when it opens in mid-June.

Slots open up May 23 on a rolling 15-day window. The reservation fee is $2 and entry fee is $14 for a personal vehicle.

Parking also is available at the Brainard Gateway Trailhead two miles from the lake.

Eldorado Canyon: To access this climbing mecca and great hiking spot on weekends and summer holidays May 15 through Sept. 15, you'll need an advanced reservation.