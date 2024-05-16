Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

A runner approaches the finish line at the 2018 Colfax Marathon. Photo: Helen H. Richardson/The Denver Post via Getty Images

This weekend, experience the biggest race weekend in Denver, laugh with Gabriel Iglesias or Pete Davidson or check out the latest in spring fashion.

Support over 21,000 runners from around the world during the Denver Colfax Marathon.

The big picture: This is the Mile High City's largest running weekend with seven races and a two-day health and fitness expo.

By the numbers: The races include a 26.2-mile marathon, a 13.1-mile half-marathon, a 10-mile race and a 5K.

What to expect: Runners who finish get a medal. Enjoy lunch, live music and adult beverages at the afterparty in City Park.

When: Friday–Sunday; details.

If you go: Here's where to watch the races.

Register

The Grammy-winning bluegrass musician is taking over Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre for two sold-out shows 7:30pm Friday and Saturday. Tickets available on resellers.

3. 😂 Gabriel Iglesias

The comedian and actor who recently signed a new deal with Netflix will take the stage at Ball Arena 8pm Saturday. Tickets start at $29

Head to Zeppelin Station to enjoy some retail therapy with products from over 80 local makers, a DJ, food hall and craft beer. Free

When: 11am–5pm Saturday and Sunday

Colorado's largest fashion event closes out this weekend at The Brighton with the society, kids and teen and hair categories, as well as an award show. Tickets start at $50

When: 7pm Saturday, 11am and 5:30pm Sunday

6. 🎤 Pete Davidson