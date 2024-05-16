Phil Weiser at an Axios Denver event Tuesday at the Denver Press Club. Photo: Courtesy of Michel Hansen

Colorado's first-in-the-nation effort to put guardrails on artificial intelligence is splitting the state's top two Democratic leaders. State of play: Gov. Jared Polis is considering a veto of legislation to require the private sector to disclose the use of AI to mitigate potential harms to consumers just as Attorney General Phil Weiser pushes for new rules.

What they're saying: At a Tuesday event hosted by Axios Denver, Weiser said he is "comfortable" with the legislation and expressed support for moving forward with drafting rules to execute the new measure.

"We need to build better and new enforcement mechanisms and also ways to help figure out what's real and what's not," Weiser added.

The other side: A prominent tech industry association, Chamber of Progress, is calling on Polis to veto the legislation, saying it will stifle innovation and competition because companies will need to post disclosures to the public and potential competition.

"Innovation thrives in an environment where experimentation is encouraged. Although transparency is important, the extensive disclosure mandates in this bill may create a deterrent effect," Kouri Marshall, a regional director, wrote in a letter to the governor.

The bottom line: Polis, a free-market-minded former tech entrepreneur, is the one in the middle of the equation. He has 30 days to make a decision.