Denver is getting warmer on average

Bar chart comparing average annual temperature change between 1970 and 2023 for Denver, Colorado and the U.S. Average temperature has changed by 1.6Â°F in Denver compared to 2.8Â°F for Colorado and 2.6Â°F for the U.S.
Data: Climate Central; Chart: Axios Visuals

Don't let Denver's chilly May weather fool you — our average temperatures are rising.

Zoom in: The Mile High City's average annual temperature rose by 1.6 degrees from 1970 to 2023, while the state saw a 2.8-degree average annual increase, according to a new Climate Central analysis.

Between the lines: The city recorded "above normal" temperatures for April this year, with a mean temperature of 50.5 — 2.7 degrees higher than normal, per a National Weather Service monthly report.

Yes, but: No temperature records were broken last month, and the city had slightly higher precipitation levels (like rain and sleet) than usual.

The big picture: All 50 states and nearly all 241 U.S. cities Climate Central analyzed have warmed since 1970.

Zoom out: Reno, Nev. (+7.6° F); Las Vegas, Nev. (+5.7° F) and El Paso, Texas (+5.4° F) were the fastest-warming cities over that time period, Axios' Alex Fitzpatrick and Alice Feng report.

