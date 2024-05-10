5 hours ago - News

Mile Highlights: Denver art museums merging

Several people walking inside a mostly white museum hall, with artifacts on display under bright lighting.

Visitors make their way through the Denver Art Museum in March. Photo: RJ Sangosti/The Denver Post via Getty Images

🇵🇸 University of Denver students yesterday built a pro-Palestinian encampment on campus outside the university's administrative building, Esteban reports.

  • Across town, tensions are rising at the Auraria Campus, where 14 pro-Palestinian protesters were detained and issued trespassing citations for briefly occupying a campus building Tuesday. (Denverite)

😢 Longtime TV reporter Rick Sallinger died Wednesday of natural causes, his son, TV reporter Marc Sallinger, said. He was 74. (CBS4)

🎨 The Kirkland Museum is merging operations with the Denver Art Museum, which will take over the struggling collection of work from namesake Vance Kirkland. (Denverite)

🚰 Thornton's future growth was secured after Larimer County agreed to a 10-mile pipeline to deliver water from the Poudre River to the Adams County community. (Colorado Sun)

