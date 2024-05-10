Mile Highlights: Denver art museums merging
🇵🇸 University of Denver students yesterday built a pro-Palestinian encampment on campus outside the university's administrative building, Esteban reports.
- Across town, tensions are rising at the Auraria Campus, where 14 pro-Palestinian protesters were detained and issued trespassing citations for briefly occupying a campus building Tuesday. (Denverite)
😢 Longtime TV reporter Rick Sallinger died Wednesday of natural causes, his son, TV reporter Marc Sallinger, said. He was 74. (CBS4)
🎨 The Kirkland Museum is merging operations with the Denver Art Museum, which will take over the struggling collection of work from namesake Vance Kirkland. (Denverite)
🚰 Thornton's future growth was secured after Larimer County agreed to a 10-mile pipeline to deliver water from the Poudre River to the Adams County community. (Colorado Sun)
