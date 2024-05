Mile Highlights: Denver art museums merging

๐Ÿ‡ต๐Ÿ‡ธ University of Denver students yesterday built a pro-Palestinian encampment on campus outside the university's administrative building, Esteban reports.

Across town, tensions are rising at the Auraria Campus Denverite

๐Ÿ˜ข Longtime TV reporter Rick Sallinger died Wednesday of natural causes, his son, TV reporter Marc Sallinger, said. He was 74. (CBS4)

๐ŸŽจ The Kirkland Museum is merging operations with the Denver Art Museum, which will take over the struggling collection of work from namesake Vance Kirkland. (Denverite)

๐Ÿšฐ Thornton's future growth was secured after Larimer County agreed to a 10-mile pipeline to deliver water from the Poudre River to the Adams County community. (Colorado Sun)