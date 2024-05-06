Why it matters: High winds worsen wildfire danger, kick up dust that can be hazardous for people with health problems, and cause power outages, broken tree limbs and property damage.
The big picture: April and May tend to bring the most blustery days in Colorado, which ranks as the eighth-windiest state in the country, based on 20-year data from the Iowa Environmental Mesonet.
By the numbers: Wind gusts on Monday are predicted to peak around 85 mph on mountain passes and up to 75 mph in parts of the mountains and foothills, according to the National Weather Service's online forecast discussion.