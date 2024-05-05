Plant sales are sprouting up across the city in May. Here are five not to miss:

May 10-11: Grab free reservations and shop early to get the best florals, fruits and vegetables along with native, steppe and adapted plants at the Denver Botanic Gardens' annual spring sale. It runs 8am-4pm at the York Street location.

May 10-11: Denver Urban Gardens hosts its popular plant sale from 10am-3pm over two days at the Posner Center (1031 33rd St.). You can find organic flowers, herb and vegetable seedlings, as well as hanging baskets, fruit trees and compost.

May 10-11: EarthLinks (2746 W. 13th Ave.) is offering more than 200 species of flowers, fruits, vegetables, herbs, trees and house plants from 9am-3pm Friday and 10am-4pm Saturday.

May 18-19: CSU Denver's plant sale — benefiting the master gardener program through Denver County Extension — includes tomatoes, New Mexico chiles, and native, annual and perennial plants. It runs 8am-3pm Saturday and 10am-3pm Sunday at the CSU Denver Extension office (888 E. Iliff Ave.).

May 19: Cerebral Brewing is throwing a garden party at its Congress Park taproom, featuring a pop-up shop from Denver Urban Gardens, limited release beers and local vendors. Barrel planters, made in house from wine and bourbon barrels, can also be pre-ordered for $55.