Denver Botanic Gardens visitors look at koi fish in the Japanese garden. Photo: Andy Cross/The Denver Post via Getty Images

One of the most gorgeous gardens in the nation is nestled right here in Denver. Why it matters: Plant enthusiasts can still catch some of nature's most colorful creations close up even if their green thumbs never grew in.

Zoom in: The Denver Botanic Gardens near Cheesman Park was named No. 3 on Vogue's recently released ranking of the best botanical gardens in the U.S.

It also landed in sixth place on Tripadvisor's top 10 list for 2024.

By the numbers: The 24-acre urban oasis, which opened in 1951, houses more than 50 curated gardens featuring native and adapted plants that flourish in the Rocky Mountain region.

Some of its most popular attractions include the tropical conservatory, boasting nearly 2,400 rainforest species.

Another is the Japanese garden, housing more than 130 ponderosa pines — some of which are more than 200 years old.

If you go: Tickets are $15.75 for adults; $12 for seniors, active-duty military and veterans; and $11.50 for children and students. Members and kids age 2 and under get in free.

What's next: "Evenings al Fresco" featuring performances from local musicians, is coming up this June and July. Tickets go on sale at 10am May 20.