Vogue names Denver Botanic Gardens among nation's best in 2024
One of the most gorgeous gardens in the nation is nestled right here in Denver.
Why it matters: Plant enthusiasts can still catch some of nature's most colorful creations close up even if their green thumbs never grew in.
Zoom in: The Denver Botanic Gardens near Cheesman Park was named No. 3 on Vogue's recently released ranking of the best botanical gardens in the U.S.
By the numbers: The 24-acre urban oasis, which opened in 1951, houses more than 50 curated gardens featuring native and adapted plants that flourish in the Rocky Mountain region.
- Some of its most popular attractions include the tropical conservatory, boasting nearly 2,400 rainforest species.
- Another is the Japanese garden, housing more than 130 ponderosa pines — some of which are more than 200 years old.
If you go: Tickets are $15.75 for adults; $12 for seniors, active-duty military and veterans; and $11.50 for children and students. Members and kids age 2 and under get in free.
What's next: "Evenings al Fresco" featuring performances from local musicians, is coming up this June and July. Tickets go on sale at 10am May 20.
