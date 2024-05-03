Denver Water's viral music video draws praise from Backstreet Boys
Denver Water's new music video "I Water That Way" — a parody of the Backstreet Boys' "I Want It That Way" — has gone viral and drawn praise from the legendary boy band itself.
Zoom in: The video by the Splashstreet Boys offers reminders about Denver's summer watering rules, which started Wednesday and run through Oct. 1.
- Those include a ban on lawn watering from 10am to 6pm, and irrigating no more than three days a week. A lyric sampling:
Tell me why?
Don't water when it's rainin'
Tell me why?
Don't water when it's windy
Tell me why?
Don't let your water wash away
I water that way
What they're saying: "You guys NAILED this," the Backstreet Boys commented on the Instagram video.
Our thought bubble: We couldn't agree more.
