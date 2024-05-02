If you want free Avalanche or Nuggets playoff tickets, one of your best bets is marching with the mayor. How it works: For Avs faithfuls, the "Party to Puck Drop" starts 2.5 hours before each home playoff game. Fans meet at Larimer Square and march to Ball Arena with Mayor Mike Johnston, mascot Bernie and the Ice Patrol team an hour before game time.

At each event, a pair of tickets to that day's faceoff are given at random to two lucky attendees who entered to win through a QR code on-site.

Other prizes, like player-autographed items, can also be scored.

For Nugs diehards, a pre-game parade led by Johnston takes place roughly 1.5 hours before tipoff.

Fans march with the Nuggets Skyline Drumline from Ball Arena to Union Station, over to Larimer Square and then back to Ball.

The Nuggets give away a pair of tickets, gift card and autographed items every Friday. Fans can enter online or by listening to Altitude Sports Radio 92.5.

Driving the news: Johnston first led the Party to Puck Drop on April 26, which drew more than 80 people, his office tells us.

Three days later, he led the Nuggets playoff parade, joining roughly two dozen other people.

What they're saying: "It's a playoff tradition we want to start for Denver, where every spring when we're in the playoffs — which we will be for a long time — you come downtown, hang out, have a drink and then march over to the stadium," Johnston told City Cast Denver this week.

What we're watching: The Avs await the winner of the Las Vegas Knights vs. Dallas Stars series while the Nuggets next home playoff game is Saturday against the Minnesota Timberwolves.