Three dogs up for adoption at Denver Animal Shelter. From left: Clyde , Oscar and Snowfall . Photos: Courtesy of Denver Animal Shelter

Denver Animal Shelter is offering paw-some deals on dog adoptions all month long. By the numbers: Dogs 6 months and older will be available for $52.80 as part of the shelter's Mile High Mutts program this May. Fees normally range from $100 to $170, depending on age.

As of Thursday morning, nearly 50 dogs were in need of homes.

Zoom in: One pup in particular — Angel, a black-and-white Labrador retriever mix — caught our eye as the most senior sweetie in the shelter at 11 years old.

Staff describe her as the "epitome of sunshine on four legs" with an "undying zest for life."

What they're saying: "By choosing adoption, individuals not only save a life but also enrich their own lives in ways they never could have imagined," Denver Animal Shelter director Melanie Sobel said in a statement.

Flashback: Last year, the number of animals taken in by DAS jumped 30% compared to 2019, while animals surrendered by their owners soared 92%.