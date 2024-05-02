31 mins ago - News

Denver Animal Shelter dogs are adoptable for just $52.80 all May

headshot

Three dogs up for adoption at Denver Animal Shelter. From left: Clyde, Oscar and Snowfall. Photos: Courtesy of Denver Animal Shelter

Denver Animal Shelter is offering paw-some deals on dog adoptions all month long.

By the numbers: Dogs 6 months and older will be available for $52.80 as part of the shelter's Mile High Mutts program this May. Fees normally range from $100 to $170, depending on age.

  • As of Thursday morning, nearly 50 dogs were in need of homes.

Zoom in: One pup in particular — Angel, a black-and-white Labrador retriever mix — caught our eye as the most senior sweetie in the shelter at 11 years old.

  • Staff describe her as the "epitome of sunshine on four legs" with an "undying zest for life."

What they're saying: "By choosing adoption, individuals not only save a life but also enrich their own lives in ways they never could have imagined," Denver Animal Shelter director Melanie Sobel said in a statement.

Flashback: Last year, the number of animals taken in by DAS jumped 30% compared to 2019, while animals surrendered by their owners soared 92%.

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Denver.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Denver stories

No stories could be found

Denverpostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Denver.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more