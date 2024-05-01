🚀 Mile High Spirits will host a free Star Wars pop-up market and costume contest Saturday from 2-8pm, with a winner earning free drinks and a gift card. (2201 Lawrence St.)
🍺 Fiction Beer Company will host a Star Wars-themed trivia contest Thursday night starting at 7pm, with bar tabs covered for first- and second-place winners. (Free; 7101 East Colfax Ave.)
🛼 Rocky Mountain Roller Derby will host two showdowns to commemorate Star Wars Day on Saturday, including its two home teams — the Sapphire Sirens and Amethyst Assassins — and two junior teams. ($15; 2375 South Delaware St.)