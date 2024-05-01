Share on email (opens in new window)

People pose for photos inside an X-wing starfighter during a Star Wars-themed day at Wings Over the Rockies in Denver in 2016. Photo: AAron Ontiveroz/The Denver Post via Getty Images

Star Wars Day is approaching, which means it's time to find ways to celebrate the galaxy far, far away — right here in Denver. The big picture: Saturday marks Star Wars Day, otherwise known as May The 4th Be With You, which has been formally observed annually since 2011.

We rounded up four ways to get in on the action:

🤩 See the X-wing at the Wings Over the Rockies Air & Space Museum, which houses a 3/4 scale replica of Luke Skywalker's iconic starship — complete with an R2-D2. ($19.95; 7711 East Academy Blvd.)

🚀 Mile High Spirits will host a free Star Wars pop-up market and costume contest Saturday from 2-8pm, with a winner earning free drinks and a gift card. (2201 Lawrence St.)

🍺 Fiction Beer Company will host a Star Wars-themed trivia contest Thursday night starting at 7pm, with bar tabs covered for first- and second-place winners. (Free; 7101 East Colfax Ave.)

🛼 Rocky Mountain Roller Derby will host two showdowns to commemorate Star Wars Day on Saturday, including its two home teams — the Sapphire Sirens and Amethyst Assassins — and two junior teams. ($15; 2375 South Delaware St.)