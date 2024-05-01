One reason why Colorado's Legislature is so polarized

Reproduced from a Unite America Institute report; Chart: Axios Visuals The final days of the legislative session are when Democrats flex their muscle as the majority party, fast-tracking bills and pushing through major legislation. Yes, but: Just 13% of the voting-eligible population in Colorado effectively elected members of the state House of Representatives in the 2022 election, according to a new report from Unite America, which is pushing for an electoral overhaul.

A mere 18% picked the state's eight-member U.S. House delegation.

Friction point: Self-sorting by geography is to blame, researchers suggest. And the dynamic essentially makes the primary election, a low-turnout contest available to just one major party and unaffiliated voters, the decider — not the general election.

About 22% of voters have voted in primary elections since 2010, the report found.

What they're saying: "The reason it seems like our elected leaders don't represent us is that most of us don't actually elect them," Nick Troiano, Unite America executive director and author, said in a statement.

By the numbers: 84% of the 65 state House districts are dominated by one of the major parties and considered noncompetitive.

In the 2018 and 2020 state Senate elections, primaries picked 31 of the 35 seats. Of those, 25 had only a single candidate in the dominant party's primary.

Flashback: Colorado's Legislature ranked as the most polarized in the nation in 2017 based on the ideological views of lawmakers.

The big picture: The latest statistics help explain the dynamic at the Colorado and U.S. capitals, and underpin Unite America's push for election changes.