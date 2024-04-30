PCL paves the way for towering growth across Colorado

PCL construction on the Lion condominium project in Vail, which was completed in 2017. Photo: Courtesy of PCL

PCL — one of Denver's most prominent construction companies — is building its local leadership team as it lays down new foundations across Colorado. Why it matters: The expansion signals the general contracting firm's rapid growth as it moves to bolster its regional presence.

What they're saying: PCL's two largest markets are in Florida and Southern California — but the hope is to scale up Colorado operations to eventually outsize them, Ryan Schmidt, the company's newly appointed vice president and district manager of the Rocky Mountain region, tells us.

Driving that dream is Denver's "strong" and "diverse" economy, he says. This is a place "where people want to live… and play," and "when the economy is that strong, the construction business should be that strong," Schmidt notes.

State of play: In recent weeks, PCL has dedicated a handful of people, including Schmidt and Jeff Miller, to help manage the upward momentum and oversee a staff of about 270 Denver employees.

Zoom in: The company is taking on major projects in the area, including renovating the 16th Street Mall — slated for completion in fall 2025 — and overhauling Denver International Airport's baggage system.

PCL is also building Kindred in Keystone, a new resort featuring luxury ski-front residences, an upscale 107-room hotel, retail space, a spa, ski school and restaurants.

The resort is slated to open in the second quarter of 2025, Schmidt tells us.

What's next: Recently named among Fortune's "100 Best Companies to Work For" for the second straight year, it is looking to grow its regional workforce to 300 people or more next year.

It's also chasing new development opportunities in the state, particularly in mountain towns like Aspen and Frisco, and across northern Colorado.

What to watch: PCL was named the preferred contractor for a new 10,000-seat arena to replace the existing Blue Arena at the Larimer County Fairgrounds.