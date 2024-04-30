PCL paves the way for towering growth across Colorado

Why it matters: The expansion signals the general contracting firm's rapid growth as it moves to bolster its regional presence.
What they're saying: PCL's two largest markets are in Florida and Southern California — but the hope is to scale up Colorado operations to eventually outsize them, Ryan Schmidt, the company's newly appointed vice president and district manager of the Rocky Mountain region, tells us.
Driving that dream is Denver's "strong" and "diverse" economy, he says. This is a place "where people want to live… and play," and "when the economy is that strong, the construction business should be that strong," Schmidt notes.
State of play: In recent weeks, PCL has dedicated a handful of people, including Schmidt and Jeff Miller, to help manage the upward momentum and oversee a staff of about 270 Denver employees.