Ten years ago, then-Congressman Jared Polis backed two statewide ballot measures that could have crippled the oil and gas industry. Now governor, Polis engineered a deal this week to prevent like-minded restrictions on fossil fuel production from becoming law in the near term, saying the proposals "would take Colorado in the wrong direction."

Why it matters: The political one-eighty demonstrates Polis' more moderate approach as the state's leader and the influence of the oil and gas industry at the Capitol.

Driving the news: The new deal negotiated by the governor's office averts a ballot showdown between environmentalists and oil and gas companies as both advanced competing ballot measures for November.

Instead, both sides agreed to support two new bills set for introduction Tuesday that would tighten the state's air quality rules by capping leaking wells and setting new emission reduction targets.

The second element would impose a new fee on a barrel of oil to generate $138 million for various priorities, including transportation and public lands.

Inside the room: What the oil and gas industry gets from the truce is a temporary moratorium on new ballot measures or laws restricting fossil fuel production — the stability the industry needs to draw outside investment. Chevron, Civitas and Occidental were part of the negotiations.

Democrats and environmentalists stand down but claim a win because the industry won't pursue a ballot measure that would roll back current laws.

In particular, oil and gas advocates planned to push a measure to prohibit restrictions on the use of natural gas appliances that appeared likely to pass.

Yes, but: This isn't a long-term solution. The truce will last just three years, Axios Denver has learned.

The big picture: A similar compromise is what made Polis stand down in 2014 and not push tougher rules on oil and gas.