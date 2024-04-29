Share on email (opens in new window)

Data: Redfin analysis of county records; Note: National data calculated from the 40 most populous U.S. metro areas; Chart: Axios Visuals You'll need a little more money for a down payment to land your Denver dream home. The big picture: The median down payment for a home in metro Denver was $70,000 in February, up about 7% from February 2023, according to data from Redfin.

State of play: Homebuyers are reaching deeper into their pockets on the front end to lower their monthly mortgage payments, Redfin researchers say.

The median U.S. down payment in February was 15% of the purchase price, up from 10% a year earlier, per the report.

The median down payment in metro Denver was 12.7% of the purchase price.

Between the lines: Those who put at least 20% down can avoid the added cost of private mortgage insurance.

The bottom line: First-time buyers are still struggling to get their feet in the door.

They don't have equity from selling a home to boost their down payment, and they're often competing against cash buyers, according to Redfin.

