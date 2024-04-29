Colorado ranks No. 6 in the U.S. for best performing high schools
Colorado has some of the country's highest shares of best-performing public high schools, per U.S. News & World Report's recently released 2024 Best High School rankings.
The big picture: The Centennial State clocks in with the country's sixth-highest share of top schools at 16.2%.
- Washington, D.C. (24.2%), New Jersey (20.2%) and Massachusetts (19.4%) lead the pack, while Mississippi (0.9%), Oklahoma (0.5%) and Wyoming (0%) round ot the bottom.
Zoom in: Jefferson County's D'Evelyn Junior/Senior High School landed in the nation's top 100 at No. 59 and is No. 1 in state rankings. Other schools in Colorado's top 10 include:
