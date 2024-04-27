Share on email (opens in new window)

2848 Xanthia St. had multiple offers within days of hitting the market. Photo: Courtesy of listing agent Mariel Ross

Walkability, parks, tree-lined streets and access to retail and restaurants make the Highlands, Washington Park, Sloan's Lake, Cherry Creek and Central Park some of Denver's top neighborhoods. Why it matters: Charming, yes, but the most desirable neighborhoods are also among the priciest spots in town — especially in a hot market like Denver's.

By the numbers: The typical single-family home in these areas sells for north of $800,000.

Central Park, with a home sales average of $840,000, has more affordable options compared to other top neighborhoods.

In Cherry Creek, the average home sells for $2.1 million, according to agent Kelly Moye.

Reality check: The median closing price of a single-family home in the Denver metro area is $595,000, per the latest data from REcolorado.

That price point gets you a "scrape and rebuild" in the Highland area or a cozy two-bed townhouse in Sloan's Lake.

Our thought bubble: You'll find better deals elsewhere, but if a hot location is your No. 1 priority — and you've got a big budget — there are some gems listed in Denver's most coveted neighborhoods.

Here's a sampling of what we found.

This light-filled 2,440-square-foot home was listed at $830,000 and received multiple offers within days of hitting the market. So many, the Saturday open house was canceled.

The sub-$900,000 price point was appealing to buyers, especially since the turnkey house is on a tree-lined street and has four beds and an office, listing agent Mariel Ross tells Axios.

Photo: Courtesy of listing agent Mariel Ross

Built in 1900 and filled with modern upgrades, this three-bed, two-bath is listed at nearly $1.8 million.

Highlights include the original 1900 staircase, a clawfoot tub in the primary bath, an expansive outdoor space with a rose garden and a detached heated/cooled studio.

Photo: Courtesy of listing agent Jennifer Apel

With custom window treatments, smart home tech and high-end finishes throughout, this LoHi new build is listed at $2 million.

The house is 3,300 square feet and has five beds and six baths.

Photo: Courtesy of listing agent Lori Abbey