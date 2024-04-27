Apr 27, 2024 - Real Estate

3 homes for sale in Denver's top neighborhoods

2848 Xanthia St, Denver, CO 80238

2848 Xanthia St. had multiple offers within days of hitting the market. Photo: Courtesy of listing agent Mariel Ross

Walkability, parks, tree-lined streets and access to retail and restaurants make the Highlands, Washington Park, Sloan's Lake, Cherry Creek and Central Park some of Denver's top neighborhoods.

Why it matters: Charming, yes, but the most desirable neighborhoods are also among the priciest spots in town — especially in a hot market like Denver's.

By the numbers: The typical single-family home in these areas sells for north of $800,000.

  • Central Park, with a home sales average of $840,000, has more affordable options compared to other top neighborhoods.
  • In Cherry Creek, the average home sells for $2.1 million, according to agent Kelly Moye.

Reality check: The median closing price of a single-family home in the Denver metro area is $595,000, per the latest data from REcolorado.

Our thought bubble: You'll find better deals elsewhere, but if a hot location is your No. 1 priority — and you've got a big budget — there are some gems listed in Denver's most coveted neighborhoods.

  • Here's a sampling of what we found.

A four-bed in Central Park

This light-filled 2,440-square-foot home was listed at $830,000 and received multiple offers within days of hitting the market. So many, the Saturday open house was canceled.

  • The sub-$900,000 price point was appealing to buyers, especially since the turnkey house is on a tree-lined street and has four beds and an office, listing agent Mariel Ross tells Axios.
This light-filled 2,440-square foot home was listed at $830,000 and received multiple offers within days of hitting the market.
Photo: Courtesy of listing agent Mariel Ross

Sloan's Lake stunner with outdoor oasis

Built in 1900 and filled with modern upgrades, this three-bed, two-bath is listed at nearly $1.8 million.

  • Highlights include the original 1900 staircase, a clawfoot tub in the primary bath, an expansive outdoor space with a rose garden and a detached heated/cooled studio.
4636 W 26th Ave.
Photo: Courtesy of listing agent Jennifer Apel

Luxury LoHi new build

With custom window treatments, smart home tech and high-end finishes throughout, this LoHi new build is listed at $2 million.

  • The house is 3,300 square feet and has five beds and six baths.
3642 Mariposa St
Photo: Courtesy of listing agent Lori Abbey
3642 Mariposa St
Photo: Courtesy of listing agent Lori Abbey
avatar

