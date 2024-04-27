Walkability, parks, tree-lined streets and access to retail and restaurants make the Highlands, Washington Park, Sloan's Lake, Cherry Creek and Central Park some of Denver's top neighborhoods.
Why it matters: Charming, yes, but the most desirable neighborhoods are also among the priciest spots in town — especially in a hot market like Denver's.
By the numbers: The typical single-family home in these areas sells for north of $800,000.
- Central Park, with a home sales average of $840,000, has more affordable options compared to other top neighborhoods.
- In Cherry Creek, the average home sells for $2.1 million, according to agent Kelly Moye.
Reality check: The median closing price of a single-family home in the Denver metro area is $595,000, per the latest data from REcolorado.
Our thought bubble: You'll find better deals elsewhere, but if a hot location is your No. 1 priority — and you've got a big budget — there are some gems listed in Denver's most coveted neighborhoods.
- Here's a sampling of what we found.
This light-filled 2,440-square-foot home was listed at $830,000 and received multiple offers within days of hitting the market. So many, the Saturday open house was canceled.
- The sub-$900,000 price point was appealing to buyers, especially since the turnkey house is on a tree-lined street and has four beds and an office, listing agent Mariel Ross tells Axios.
Built in 1900 and filled with modern upgrades, this three-bed, two-bath is listed at nearly $1.8 million.
- Highlights include the original 1900 staircase, a clawfoot tub in the primary bath, an expansive outdoor space with a rose garden and a detached heated/cooled studio.
With custom window treatments, smart home tech and high-end finishes throughout, this LoHi new build is listed at $2 million.
- The house is 3,300 square feet and has five beds and six baths.