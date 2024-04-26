Mile Highlights: UMS releases lineup

🎸 The three-day Underground Music Showcase on South Broadway this summer will be headlined by indie rock band Beach Fossils, rapper Tkay Maidza and punk rock band Amyl and the Sniffers. (Denverite)

🚨 198 antisemitic incidents were recorded in Colorado last year, a jump of nearly 180% since 2022. (Colorado Sun)

📢 Students staged a demonstration at the Auraria Campus yesterday in protest of the Israel-Hamas war as part of a growing movement at universities nationwide. (Denverite)

🏀 A Denver Nuggets superfan recently banned from attending games at Ball Arena for alleged poor behavior, including grabbing a referee, is suing the team's holding company, claiming breach of contract over her 32-year-running season ticket purchase. (CBS)

🍽️ Chef Dana Rodriguez, who helms Casa Bonita's kitchen, abruptly closed and is selling her LoHi Mexican restaurant Cantina Loca due to slumping sales and rising food and labor costs. (BusinessDen 🔑)