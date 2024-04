Mile Highlights: UMS releases lineup

🎸 The three-day Underground Music Showcase on South Broadway this summer will be headlined by indie rock band Beach Fossils, rapper Tkay Maidza and punk rock band Amyl and the Sniffers. (Denverite)

🚨 198 antisemitic incidents were recorded in Colorado last year, a jump of nearly 180% since 2022. (Colorado Sun)

πŸ“’ Students staged a demonstration at the Auraria Campus yesterday in protest of the Israel-Hamas war as part of a growing movement at universities nationwide. (Denverite)

πŸ€ A Denver Nuggets superfan recently banned from attending games at Ball Arena for alleged poor behavior, including grabbing a referee, is suing the team's holding company, claiming breach of contract over her 32-year-running season ticket purchase. (CBS)

🍽️ Chef Dana Rodriguez, who helms Casa Bonita's kitchen, abruptly closed and is selling her LoHi Mexican restaurant Cantina Loca due to slumping sales and rising food and labor costs. (BusinessDen πŸ”‘)