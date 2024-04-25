Apr 25, 2024 - Things to Do

Two Moons Music Hall brings serene setting to noisy RiNo

A dimly lit bar with two bartenders behind a bar stand, while two other people chat while seated nearby. There is a row of liquor bottles on shelves behind the bar. In the foreground, several coffee tables and chairs are visible.

A bar inside Two Moons Music Hall in RiNo. Photo: Courtesy of Shake and Stehr

Denver's newest music venue is an intimate, laid-back reprieve along one of the city's busiest corridors.

The big picture: Two Moons Music Hall opened earlier this month on Larimer Street in the River North Art District, seeking to offer a stage for local and independent music and specialty acts.

The vibe: If you can't grab a table, couches are available across from one of the two contemporary-styled bars inside. It gives the entire place the feeling of a relaxed lounge.

  • There's additional seating facing away from the stage and toward Larimer Street, in case you need a comfortable place for a break or a chat. An outdoor seating area offers space to grab some air.

Between the lines: Owner Pearl Street Hospitality also operates local favorites including Hudson Hill in Cap Hill and Lady Jane in Lo-Hi.

What to watch: The venue has booked several acts over the next few weeks, including DJ sets, lo-fi, jazz and even a honky-tonk night on Thursdays.

  • There will be ticketed events, but most entertainment can be enjoyed by simply walking in.

What to try: The Shapeshifter, a Mezcal cocktail, tasted incredibly refreshing, a perfect drink for the warmer months ahead.

  • The cocktail, made with Japanese herbs, yuzu, plum sake, lime and grapefruit zest, is one of eight signature drinks on the menu.
  • Snack foods like cheese and olives are also available.

Stop by: Two Moons Music Hall will be open Tuesday through Sunday, with hours varying depending on the day.

