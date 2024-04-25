Two Moons Music Hall brings serene setting to noisy RiNo

Share on email (opens in new window)

A bar inside Two Moons Music Hall in RiNo. Photo: Courtesy of Shake and Stehr

Denver's newest music venue is an intimate, laid-back reprieve along one of the city's busiest corridors. The big picture: Two Moons Music Hall opened earlier this month on Larimer Street in the River North Art District, seeking to offer a stage for local and independent music and specialty acts.

The vibe: If you can't grab a table, couches are available across from one of the two contemporary-styled bars inside. It gives the entire place the feeling of a relaxed lounge.

There's additional seating facing away from the stage and toward Larimer Street, in case you need a comfortable place for a break or a chat. An outdoor seating area offers space to grab some air.

Between the lines: Owner Pearl Street Hospitality also operates local favorites including Hudson Hill in Cap Hill and Lady Jane in Lo-Hi.

What to watch: The venue has booked several acts over the next few weeks, including DJ sets, lo-fi, jazz and even a honky-tonk night on Thursdays.

There will be ticketed events, but most entertainment can be enjoyed by simply walking in.

What to try: The Shapeshifter, a Mezcal cocktail, tasted incredibly refreshing, a perfect drink for the warmer months ahead.

The cocktail, made with Japanese herbs, yuzu, plum sake, lime and grapefruit zest, is one of eight signature drinks on the menu.

Snack foods like cheese and olives are also available.

Stop by: Two Moons Music Hall will be open Tuesday through Sunday, with hours varying depending on the day.