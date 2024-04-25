Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Colorado breweries brought home nearly two dozen awards Wednesday at the World Beer Cup, hosted by the Boulder-based Brewers Association. Why it matters: The global contest, dubbed the "Olympics of Beer," is the largest of its kind and considered one of the world's most prestigious beer competitions.

The big picture: Colorado breweries collected 21 awards, including nine gold medals ranging from lagers to Belgian styles.

The competition featured 9,300 beers from 60 countries.

Zoom in: Here are the Colorado breweries that saw the hoppiest endings.

Gold medal winners:

Zoom out: The Post in Lafayette won a silver and bronze medal for its Easy County Fine Malt Liquor and Top Rope beers, while River North in Denver scored a second medal in the bronze category for its Pumpkin Spice Bucket of Bolts.

Fun fact: Seven Colorado breweries were first-time winners — Prost, Cerveceria Colorado, Old 121, Banded Oak, Bent Barley, The Post and Cellar West, which took home a silver for its Farmhouse Saison.

Verboten and Station 26 now hold the longest winning streaks of local breweries with three World Beer Cup medals in a row, according to the Colorado Brewers Guild.

What they're saying: The Centennial State "continues to prove that it's competitive on the world beer stage," Colorado Brewers Guild executive director Shawnee Adelson said in a statement.

See the full list of local winners