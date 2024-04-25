Apr 25, 2024 - News

Colorado breweries see sudsy success at World Beer Cup with 21 awards

Photo: Courtesy of the Brewers Association

Colorado breweries brought home nearly two dozen awards Wednesday at the World Beer Cup, hosted by the Boulder-based Brewers Association.

Why it matters: The global contest, dubbed the "Olympics of Beer," is the largest of its kind and considered one of the world's most prestigious beer competitions.

The big picture: Colorado breweries collected 21 awards, including nine gold medals ranging from lagers to Belgian styles.

  • The competition featured 9,300 beers from 60 countries.

Zoom in: Here are the Colorado breweries that saw the hoppiest endings.

Gold medal winners:

  • River North in Denver: Nightmare Fuel (coffee stout or porter)
  • Bull & Bush in Denver: Kauai Pie (dessert stout or pastry)
  • Station 26 in Denver: Swift Half (session or Belgian-style table beer)
  • Prost in Northglenn: Leichtbier (international light lager)
  • Cerveceria Colorado in Denver: Venga! (international-style pilsner)
  • Old 121 in Lakewood: ESB (extra special bitter)
  • 12Degree in Louisville: Treachery (Belgian-style strong blonde ale)
  • Banded Oak in Denver: French Lager Bièr Ambrée (Belgian-style strong specialty ale)
  • Bent Barley in Aurora: Dry Irish Stout (classic Irish-style dry stout)

Zoom out: The Post in Lafayette won a silver and bronze medal for its Easy County Fine Malt Liquor and Top Rope beers, while River North in Denver scored a second medal in the bronze category for its Pumpkin Spice Bucket of Bolts.

Fun fact: Seven Colorado breweries were first-time winners — Prost, Cerveceria Colorado, Old 121, Banded Oak, Bent Barley, The Post and Cellar West, which took home a silver for its Farmhouse Saison.

  • Verboten and Station 26 now hold the longest winning streaks of local breweries with three World Beer Cup medals in a row, according to the Colorado Brewers Guild.

What they're saying: The Centennial State "continues to prove that it's competitive on the world beer stage," Colorado Brewers Guild executive director Shawnee Adelson said in a statement.

