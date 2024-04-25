Denver weekend guide: Asian Food Week, Black & Gold Day, Sorry Papi
This weekend, try some of the best Asian cuisine in Denver, watch Coach Prime and the Buffaloes or enjoy a girls-only reggaeton party.
1. 🥡 Mile High Asian Food Week
Order off secret menus and score discounts during Mile High Asian Food Week.
The big picture: This is your chance to support local Asian American, Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander businesses and try new cuisines for less.
By the numbers: The list of participating restaurants has doubled from last year's inaugural event, from 50 to over 100.
What to try: Soup dumplings and Chinese mooncakes at Yuan Wonton.
When: Sunday through May 4
2. 🏒 Avalanche
- With the series tied 1-1, the Avs will have home ice advantage for the next two games against the Winnipeg Jets. Tickets start at $119
- When: 8pm Friday, 12:30pm Sunday
- Catch Coach Prime, Shedeur Sanders and championship boxer Ryan Garcia at Colorado's spring scrimmage. Kickoff is 1pm Saturday at Folsom Field. Tickets are $15
5. 🎵 Lil Wayne
- Witness 6-ton monster trucks race, perform stunts and compete for the championship 7pm Saturday at Empower Field at Mile High. Tickets start at $30
