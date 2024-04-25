Apr 25, 2024 - Things to Do

Denver weekend guide: Asian Food Week, Black & Gold Day, Sorry Papi

Dan dan noodles from Olive & Finch

Dan dan noodles from Olive & Finch. Photo: Courtesy of Lucy Beaugard Photography

This weekend, try some of the best Asian cuisine in Denver, watch Coach Prime and the Buffaloes or enjoy a girls-only reggaeton party.

1. 🥡 Mile High Asian Food Week

Order off secret menus and score discounts during Mile High Asian Food Week.

The big picture: This is your chance to support local Asian American, Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander businesses and try new cuisines for less.

By the numbers: The list of participating restaurants has doubled from last year's inaugural event, from 50 to over 100.

What to try: Soup dumplings and Chinese mooncakes at Yuan Wonton.

When: Sunday through May 4

2. 🏒 Avalanche

  • With the series tied 1-1, the Avs will have home ice advantage for the next two games against the Winnipeg Jets. Tickets start at $119
  • When: 8pm Friday, 12:30pm Sunday

3. 🪩 Sorry Papi

4. 🏈 Black & Gold Day

  • Catch Coach Prime, Shedeur Sanders and championship boxer Ryan Garcia at Colorado's spring scrimmage. Kickoff is 1pm Saturday at Folsom Field. Tickets are $15

5. 🎵 Lil Wayne

6. 🍇 The Big Stir Festival

7. 🛻 Monster Jam

  • Witness 6-ton monster trucks race, perform stunts and compete for the championship 7pm Saturday at Empower Field at Mile High. Tickets start at $30
