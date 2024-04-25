Share on email (opens in new window)

This weekend, try some of the best Asian cuisine in Denver, watch Coach Prime and the Buffaloes or enjoy a girls-only reggaeton party.

1. 🥡 Mile High Asian Food Week

Order off secret menus and score discounts during Mile High Asian Food Week.

The big picture: This is your chance to support local Asian American, Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander businesses and try new cuisines for less.

This event also coincides with the beginning of AANHPI Heritage Month.

By the numbers: The list of participating restaurants has doubled from last year's inaugural event, from 50 to over 100.

What to try: Soup dumplings and Chinese mooncakes at Yuan Wonton.

A four-course prix-fixe brunch for $75 at Clayton Hotel's Rising Tiger.

$15 sticky ribs, Buddha bowl, dan dan noodles or Saigon sammie at Olive & Finch.

When: Sunday through May 4

2. 🏒 Avalanche

With the series tied 1-1, the Avs will have home ice advantage for the next two games against the Winnipeg Jets. Tickets start at $119

When: 8pm Friday, 12:30pm Sunday

Enjoy a girls' night out at this reggaeton party at the Fillmore Auditorium featuring all-female DJs, pink cocktails, a glam area and surprise performances. Tickets start at $20

When: 10pm Friday

Catch Coach Prime, Shedeur Sanders and championship boxer Ryan Garcia at Colorado's spring scrimmage. Kickoff is 1pm Saturday at Folsom Field. Tickets are $15

5. 🎵 Lil Wayne

The Grammy-winning rapper will perform at the CU Events Center 6:30pm Saturday along with YG and BossMan Dlow. Tickets start at $59

Enjoy food and beverages from local vendors at this annual festival honoring women in the hospitality industry. Tickets start at $65

When: 2–5pm Saturday

2–5pm Saturday Address: 900 Auraria Parkway