The Denver Broncos' new jerseys, including a navy alternate and a white "away" jersey. Photo: Courtesy of the Denver Broncos

The Denver Broncos on Monday released a new jersey collection, marking the first major uniform redesign for the franchise since 1997. Why it matters: It's a flashy change for a team eager to get back into fans' good graces after a losing season that resulted in former quarterback Russell Wilson's departure.

The big picture: The jersey sleeves now include a mountain peak, more block-style numbers, and three perforated triangles under the sleeve — a reference to thin air at elevation and the state's mountains.

The team is dubbing the jersey series the "Mile High Collection," a nod to Denver's nickname.

The team's helmet will feature a "metallic satin" texture, and will be colored navy for home and away games and white as an alternate option. They display an orange "5280" on the front helmet bumper.

The Broncos' primary colors will remain sunset orange for home games, summit white for away games, and midnight navy for an alternate, according to a release from the team.

The Denver Broncos' new home jersey. Photo: Courtesy of the Denver Broncos

By the numbers: The designs were picked with feedback from more than 10,000 fans, who gave their opinions in a survey process that started two years ago, according to the team.

The Denver Broncos' new "throwback" jersey. Photo: Courtesy of the Denver Broncos

The intrigue: The team this season will sport a bright orange "throwback" uniform, including a helmet with the former "D" logo made popular during the Orange Crush era of the 1970s and 1980s.

What's next: The team — which is in the market for a quarterback — is set to participate in the 2024 NFL Draft starting Thursday.

The Broncos are reportedly trading a late-round draft pick for New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson.

The new uniforms are now available for purchase.

