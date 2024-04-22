Apr 22, 2024 - Sports

Denver Broncos release new uniform collection

A man in a white American football helmet, and a navy jersey, and white pants, stands with orange gloves. In a separate image, a man in a navy helmet, white jersey, and navy helmet stands while holding an American football in one hand.

The Denver Broncos' new jerseys, including a navy alternate and a white "away" jersey. Photo: Courtesy of the Denver Broncos

The Denver Broncos on Monday released a new jersey collection, marking the first major uniform redesign for the franchise since 1997.

Why it matters: It's a flashy change for a team eager to get back into fans' good graces after a losing season that resulted in former quarterback Russell Wilson's departure.

The big picture: The jersey sleeves now include a mountain peak, more block-style numbers, and three perforated triangles under the sleeve — a reference to thin air at elevation and the state's mountains.

  • The team is dubbing the jersey series the "Mile High Collection," a nod to Denver's nickname.
  • The team's helmet will feature a "metallic satin" texture, and will be colored navy for home and away games and white as an alternate option. They display an orange "5280" on the front helmet bumper.
  • The Broncos' primary colors will remain sunset orange for home games, summit white for away games, and midnight navy for an alternate, according to a release from the team.
A man wearing a bright orange jersey and a navy helmet grabs on the jersey's neckline while wearing white gloves. He's wearing white pants and white cleats.
The Denver Broncos' new home jersey. Photo: Courtesy of the Denver Broncos

By the numbers: The designs were picked with feedback from more than 10,000 fans, who gave their opinions in a survey process that started two years ago, according to the team.

A man wearing a bright orange jersey and a powder blue helmet. He's wearing white pants with orange trimming and white cleats.
The Denver Broncos' new "throwback" jersey. Photo: Courtesy of the Denver Broncos

The intrigue: The team this season will sport a bright orange "throwback" uniform, including a helmet with the former "D" logo made popular during the Orange Crush era of the 1970s and 1980s.

What's next: The team — which is in the market for a quarterback — is set to participate in the 2024 NFL Draft starting Thursday.

  • The Broncos are reportedly trading a late-round draft pick for New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson.
  • The new uniforms are now available for purchase.

Editor's note: This story has been updated with news related to the team's quarterback.

