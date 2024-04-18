Share on email (opens in new window)

The Mile High 420 Festival in Denver's Civic Center Park. Photo: Patrick T. Fallon/AFP via Getty Images

This weekend in Denver, celebrate cannabis culture at this year's 420 Festival, see Ice Cube at Red Rocks or attend a paper-inspired fashion show.

Get ready to party with music lovers and marijuana enthusiasts at the Mile High 420 Festival 1pm Saturday at Civic Center Park.

Why it matters: This is one of the largest free celebrations of cannabis culture in the world.

Marijuana has been legal in Colorado for a decade.

What to expect: Headliners include Gucci Mane, OhGeesy, Afroman, Tommy Genesis and Lexy Panterra.

The fine print: General admission tickets are free but require pre-registration; VIP tickets are $175.

See Ice Cube perform with The Game, Bone Thugs-N-Harmony and Living Legends 6:30pm Friday at Red Rocks Amphitheatre. Tickets start at $80.

Watch Wiz Khalifa, Flatbush Zombies and more at 6pm Saturday at Red Rocks. Tickets start at $120.

Kick off Arts Week with live music, art demonstrations and local artisan vendors 1-5pm Saturday at the Orchard Town Center. Free.

Support local talent and enjoy couture fashion made out of paper 6-11pm Thursday at Sports Castle. Tickets start at $35.