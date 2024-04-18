Apr 18, 2024 - Things to Do

Denver weekend guide: Mile High 420 Fest, Ice Cube, Paper Fashion Show

headshot
The Mile High 420 Festival in Denver's Civic Center Park.

The Mile High 420 Festival in Denver's Civic Center Park. Photo: Patrick T. Fallon/AFP via Getty Images

This weekend in Denver, celebrate cannabis culture at this year's 420 Festival, see Ice Cube at Red Rocks or attend a paper-inspired fashion show.

1. 🎶 Mile High 420 Festival

Get ready to party with music lovers and marijuana enthusiasts at the Mile High 420 Festival 1pm Saturday at Civic Center Park.

Why it matters: This is one of the largest free celebrations of cannabis culture in the world.

What to expect: Headliners include Gucci Mane, OhGeesy, Afroman, Tommy Genesis and Lexy Panterra.

The fine print: General admission tickets are free but require pre-registration; VIP tickets are $175.

2. 🎤 Ice Cube

  • See Ice Cube perform with The Game, Bone Thugs-N-Harmony and Living Legends 6:30pm Friday at Red Rocks Amphitheatre. Tickets start at $80.

3. 🎵 Wiz Khalifa

4. 🎨 Arts Week

  • Kick off Arts Week with live music, art demonstrations and local artisan vendors 1-5pm Saturday at the Orchard Town Center. Free.

5. 👠 Paper Fashion Show

  • Support local talent and enjoy couture fashion made out of paper 6-11pm Thursday at Sports Castle. Tickets start at $35.

6. 😂 Sofia Niño de Rivera

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Denver.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Denver stories

No stories could be found

Denverpostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Denver.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more