Denver weekend guide: Mile High 420 Fest, Ice Cube, Paper Fashion Show
This weekend in Denver, celebrate cannabis culture at this year's 420 Festival, see Ice Cube at Red Rocks or attend a paper-inspired fashion show.
Get ready to party with music lovers and marijuana enthusiasts at the Mile High 420 Festival 1pm Saturday at Civic Center Park.
Why it matters: This is one of the largest free celebrations of cannabis culture in the world.
What to expect: Headliners include Gucci Mane, OhGeesy, Afroman, Tommy Genesis and Lexy Panterra.
The fine print: General admission tickets are free but require pre-registration; VIP tickets are $175.
- See Ice Cube perform with The Game, Bone Thugs-N-Harmony and Living Legends 6:30pm Friday at Red Rocks Amphitheatre. Tickets start at $80.
- Kick off Arts Week with live music, art demonstrations and local artisan vendors 1-5pm Saturday at the Orchard Town Center. Free.
- Support local talent and enjoy couture fashion made out of paper 6-11pm Thursday at Sports Castle. Tickets start at $35.
