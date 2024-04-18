Share on email (opens in new window)

The bar at BrewDog in Denver. Photo: John Frank/Axios

A global beermaker is making Denver its new home. State of beer: BrewDog, founded in Scotland in 2007, is opening its latest U.S. outpost Friday in the booming north end of the River North district.

The Denver location joins bars and breweries in Ohio, Atlanta and Las Vegas.

Why it matters: The 30-tap brewpub's opening is the most anticipated addition to the Denver beer scene in 2024 given its prominent name recognition and its size.

The intrigue: It also tests a new model for breweries to expand amid the beer industry's slump: BrewDog franchised the name to the Mexico-based Mondragón family to operate its own restaurant and brewery.

Zoom in: The Denver location features a wide-ranging menu, from a delicious beer pretzel to street tacos, including a cochinita pibil, al pastor and birria, which are family recipes.

Between the lines: Most of the beer is made at BrewDog's Columbus, Ohio, brewery, but Denver brewer Joseph Garvin, 28, will make small batches on a small system.