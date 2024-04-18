Apr 18, 2024 - Food and Drink

BrewDog opens new brewpub in Denver

The bar at BrewDog in Denver. Photo: John Frank/Axios

A global beermaker is making Denver its new home.

State of beer: BrewDog, founded in Scotland in 2007, is opening its latest U.S. outpost Friday in the booming north end of the River North district.

Why it matters: The 30-tap brewpub's opening is the most anticipated addition to the Denver beer scene in 2024 given its prominent name recognition and its size.

The intrigue: It also tests a new model for breweries to expand amid the beer industry's slump: BrewDog franchised the name to the Mexico-based Mondragón family to operate its own restaurant and brewery.

Zoom in: The Denver location features a wide-ranging menu, from a delicious beer pretzel to street tacos, including a cochinita pibil, al pastor and birria, which are family recipes.

Between the lines: Most of the beer is made at BrewDog's Columbus, Ohio, brewery, but Denver brewer Joseph Garvin, 28, will make small batches on a small system.

  • Garvin, who worked at nine previous breweries and started home brewing at age 17, tells us he plans to experiment with sours, stouts and English-style beers.
