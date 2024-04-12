▶️ Streaming guide

Here's what's new on Apple TV+, Hulu, Netflix, Max, Prime Video, Peacock and Paramount+.

What we're watching: A new doc about a controversial fast fashion brand, a time-traveling rom-com and a show based on a popular video game series.

My pick of the week

"Brandy Hellville & the Cult of Fast Fashion" — Available now on Max

The intrigue: This new doc covers the controversy behind women's apparel brand Brandy Melville and the adverse effects of fast fashion on our ecosystem.

What they're saying: "A lot of companies have been exposed," director Eva Orner told Axios. "The difference is that the owners acknowledged it … and they were impacted. The thing with Brandy [Melville] is when the exposé came out, they did nothing."

Don't miss these

"The Greatest Hits" — Available tomorrow on Hulu

The vibe: Lucy Boynton ("Bohemian Rhapsody") stars in this romantic drama about a woman with the power to time-travel to moments with her late boyfriend when she hears certain songs.

My thought bubble: The film is worth a watch for the unique twist on time travel, but the love story falls flat.

"Fallout" — Available now on Prime Video

State of play: In this film based on the acclaimed video game series, Ella Purnell ("Yellowjackets") plays a vault-dweller in search of her father in a post-nuclear version of the U.S.

The big picture: Shows based on popular video games like "The Last of Us," "Halo" and "Twisted Metal" are becoming trendy and successful.

More to watch

"The Sympathizer" on Max

Robert Downey Jr. and Sandra Oh star in this limited satirical series about a Vietnam War-era communist spy who relocates to Los Angeles after the war and quickly learns his spying days aren't over. Available Sunday.

Behind the scenes: The series is based on Viet Thanh Nguyen's Pulitzer Prize-winning novel.

"Good Times" on Netflix

J.B. Smoove, Yvette Nicole Brown and Jay Pharoah star in this animated rendition of the classic '70s sitcom. Available tomorrow.

Driving the news: Reactions to the trailer have been mostly negative.

"Franklin" on Apple TV+

Michael Douglas stars as Benjamin Franklin in this new series about the diplomat's secret mission to gain French support during the Revolutionary War. Available tomorrow.

"What Jennifer Did" on Netflix

"American Murder: The Family Next Door" director Jenny Popplewell is behind this true crime documentary about a young Canadian woman and the investigation of her parents' violent murder. Available now.

"The Challenge: All Stars" season 4 on Paramount+

Taking place in South Africa, this season will include a few notable (but rarely seen) cast members from "The Challenge," including Kefla Hare, Flora Alekseyeva, Adam Larson and Rachel Robinson. Available now.

"Unlocked: A Jail Experiment" on Netflix

This new series follows a real social experiment in an Arkansas detention center where inmates are given the freedom to leave their cells and make their own rules. Available now.

