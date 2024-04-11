Two-year-old Mile Feiger, of Seattle, naps at Denver International Airport on Nov. 26, 2019 in Denver. Photo: Joe Mahoney/Getty Images

Denver International Airport is exploring how it can provide on-site child care for its 40,000-plus employees. Why it matters: Child care is costly, can be hard to find, and can hinder people's ability to accept new jobs or even promotions.

Driving the news: Denver airport CEO Phil Washington presented a plan on Wednesday to a city council committee for a feasibility study to create a child care facility at the world's fifth-busiest airport.

The plan calls for housing the facility inside the airport's Center of Equity and Excellence, a training center currently under construction set to be completed next year.

What they're saying: "We believe that providing stable child care really empowers individuals who face barriers to employment," Washington said Wednesday.

Airport staff pitched the idea as helping attract and retain employees, citing a recent survey saying 44% of parents in Colorado have turned down a new job offer due to child care problems.

State of play: The airport is seeking $800,000 for a three-year contract with Denver-based Colorado Executives Partnering to Invest in Children (EPIC), a nonprofit focused on child care and education policies, to complete the study.

The idea isn't novel: A child care center opened at Denver-based Guild in 2021, while the nonprofit Mile High United Way is nearing completion of its own facility, according to the Denver Business Journal.

Between the lines: The contract's length will give the airport time to determine things like who can use the services — for example, whether it could be available to the general public — and how it will operate.

DIA deputy chief of staff Andrea Albo said EPIC will use data and community feedback to determine how it will work.

The big picture: Studies suggest providing such benefits to workers can be beneficial to companies offering it, though they are relatively rare.

Child care benefits available to only about 12% of U.S. workers, per a March study by Boston Consulting Group and Moms First, but they're gaining momentum as a vital tool for companies to retain workers, Axios' Emily Peck writes.

Zoom in: Measuring the financial impact of the child care benefits divided by costs to provide them translates to high returns on investment for companies, per the study,

The findings were based on research on five companies, including one based in Colorado, Steamboat Ski Resort. The others included Etsy, Fast Retailing, Synchrony and UPS.

"These benefits pay for themselves," the authors wrote.

What's next: The proposal for DIA now moves to the full Denver City Council for final consideration.