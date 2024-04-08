Coors Field ranked as one of MLB's most walkable stadiums

Data: Walk Score; Table: Axios Visuals Wins might be hard to come by at Coors Field this season, but getting there should be a breeze. By the numbers: The Colorado Rockies' ballpark ranks No. 2 out of 30 MLB stadiums for walkability, tied with Target Field in Minneapolis and Wrigley Field in Chicago.

Three ballparks tied for No. 1: Fenway Park in Boston, Petco Park in San Diego and Rogers Centre in Toronto.

How it works: Walk Score analyzes hundreds of walking routes and nearby amenities to calculate pedestrian friendliness and walkability. Population density and road metrics are also considered.

A good score (above 69) means a trip does not require a car and reflects how easy it is to walk to a location or use public transportation. A walker's paradise is a score of 90 or above.

💭 My thought bubble: Coors Field's location — basically downtown — is super convenient, with tons of nearby options for grabbing a bite or a drink before or after a game.