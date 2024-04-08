Colorado voters, tell us what matters to you in the 2024 election

The 2024 election holds huge stakes for Colorado — and for you. Why it matters: We want to know what issues matter most in your mind.

State of play: Axios Denver is joining the Colorado News Collaborative, a consortium of media organizations, in a listening project that will help guide our coverage of the 2024 election, from the presidential races to district attorney.

Worthy of your time: Take a few moments to complete the survey and tell us what you think candidates should be talking about as they compete for your vote.

The fine print: We will use your contact information only to reach out if a reporter wants to better understand your comments. If you chose to remain anonymous, your name will not appear in any story.