Apr 8, 2024 - News

The 2045 solar eclipse puts Colorado and Denver area in path of totality

The total solar eclipse is seen through clouds April 8, 2024 in Austin, Texas. Photo: Rick Kern/Getty Images

The total solar eclipse is seen through clouds yesterday in Austin, Texas. Photo: Rick Kern/Getty Images

If you missed the solar eclipse Monday, you'll have to wait at least 20 years to see the next one in the U.S.

The big picture: The next total solar eclipse in the U.S. will come in 2044, but it will only graze a sliver of Montana and North Dakota.

BFD: The following eclipse on Aug. 12, 2045 will put Colorado in the path of totality. It slants through the state just south of Denver.

Data: EclipseSimulator via in-the-sky.org; Map: Will Chase/Axios
