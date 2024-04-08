The 2045 solar eclipse puts Colorado and Denver area in path of totality
If you missed the solar eclipse Monday, you'll have to wait at least 20 years to see the next one in the U.S.
The big picture: The next total solar eclipse in the U.S. will come in 2044, but it will only graze a sliver of Montana and North Dakota.
BFD: The following eclipse on Aug. 12, 2045 will put Colorado in the path of totality. It slants through the state just south of Denver.
🌱
Support local journalism by becoming a member.
Learn more
More Denver stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Denver.
🌱
Support local journalism by becoming a member.
Learn more