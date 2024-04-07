24 mins ago - Sports

Nikola Jokic and Coach Prime are Colorado's most popular sports stars

Colorado voters' views on certain celebrities
Data: Colorado Polling Institute; Note: Margin of error is +/-4%; Chart: Axios Visuals

The recent poll in Colorado that we told you about also asked a fun question about the popularity of local sports celebrities.

State of play: The Denver Nuggets' Nikola Jokic is the most popular athlete in Colorado — even more popular than Taylor Swift, the Colorado Polling Institute found.

What they did: The poll tested three Colorado sports figures — Jokic, Deion Sanders (aka Coach Prime) and skier Mikaela Shiffrin — and Swift.

  • All our local celebrities had a more positive image, so take that Swifties.
