24 mins ago - Sports
Nikola Jokic and Coach Prime are Colorado's most popular sports stars
The recent poll in Colorado that we told you about also asked a fun question about the popularity of local sports celebrities.
State of play: The Denver Nuggets' Nikola Jokic is the most popular athlete in Colorado — even more popular than Taylor Swift, the Colorado Polling Institute found.
What they did: The poll tested three Colorado sports figures — Jokic, Deion Sanders (aka Coach Prime) and skier Mikaela Shiffrin — and Swift.
- All our local celebrities had a more positive image, so take that Swifties.
