Colorado's religiosity trails national average by nearly 10 percentage points
It's Easter weekend, and it's a safe bet a lot of Coloradans will be at church — or at the 77th annual Easter Sunrise Service at Red Rocks Amphitheatre, which starts at 6am Sunday.
Yes, but: The majority won't be. 57% of Centennial State adults say they never or seldom attend church or religious services, compared to the national average of 49%.
- That's according to a new analysis of Household Pulse Survey data.
By the numbers: 19% of Colorado residents attend services 12 or more times a year, 10% attend 1-3 times and 5% attend 4-11 times annually.
The big picture: More than three-quarters of Americans say religion's role in public life is shrinking, per a recent Pew Research Center survey — the highest level since the group first started tracking such sentiment in 2001.
- Many Americans are unhappy about that, with about half of adults telling Pew both that "religion is losing influence and that this is a bad thing."
