Colorado's religiosity trails national average by nearly 10 percentage points

Data: Household Pulse Survey; Note: Adults who say they never attend or attend less than once a year; Map: Alice Feng/Axios It's Easter weekend, and it's a safe bet a lot of Coloradans will be at church — or at the 77th annual Easter Sunrise Service at Red Rocks Amphitheatre, which starts at 6am Sunday. Yes, but: The majority won't be. 57% of Centennial State adults say they never or seldom attend church or religious services, compared to the national average of 49%.

That's according to a new analysis of Household Pulse Survey data.

By the numbers: 19% of Colorado residents attend services 12 or more times a year, 10% attend 1-3 times and 5% attend 4-11 times annually.

The big picture: More than three-quarters of Americans say religion's role in public life is shrinking, per a recent Pew Research Center survey — the highest level since the group first started tracking such sentiment in 2001.